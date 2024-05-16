In Lahore, tributes paid to Sukhdev Thapar on his birth anniversary

Abohar, May 15
Bhagat Singh Memorial Foundation, Pakistan, celebrated the 117th birthday of Bhagat Singh’s comrade Sukhdev Thapar on Wednesday at the Democratic Lawn of Lahore High Court Bar.
Imtiaz Rasheed Qureshi, chairman of the Bhagat Singh Memorial Foundation, has his roots in Abohar. His family had migrated to Lahore in August 1947.
Qureshi said that Thapar’s name surfaced in the Saunders murder case (Lahore conspiracy case) when he was 23-year-old. He along with Bhagat Singh and Rajguru were hanged on March 23, 1931, in Lahore.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Slovakia's populist prime minister shot in assassination attempt, shocking Europe before election
PM Modi condemns assassination attempt as cowardly
2 bodies retrieved from car; death toll in Mumbai hoarding collapse rises to 16
The giant 120x120 feet hoarding collapses on a petrol pump d...
CAA gets rolling; govt issues first set of citizenship certificates to 300 applicants
14 handed over document, all of them migrants from Pak’s Sin...
PM Modi: Congress wants to divide Budget on communal lines
Remark follows his denial of any Hindu-Muslim talk