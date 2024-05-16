In Lahore, tributes paid to Sukhdev Thapar on his birth anniversary

Our Correspondent

Abohar, May 15

Bhagat Singh Memorial Foundation, Pakistan, celebrated the 117th birthday of Bhagat Singh’s comrade Sukhdev Thapar on Wednesday at the Democratic Lawn of Lahore High Court Bar.

Imtiaz Rasheed Qureshi, chairman of the Bhagat Singh Memorial Foundation, has his roots in Abohar. His family had migrated to Lahore in August 1947.

Qureshi said that Thapar’s name surfaced in the Saunders murder case (Lahore conspiracy case) when he was 23-year-old. He along with Bhagat Singh and Rajguru were hanged on March 23, 1931, in Lahore.

#Abohar #Lahore #Pakistan