‘INDIA alliance stands like a tall mountain’, says Navjot Sidhu amid ongoing Congress-AAP tension in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 1

Amid the ongoing tension in the Punjab Congress over alliance with AAP to contest the 2024 general election together, Punjab Congress leader Navjot Sidhu on Sunday stated that the "INDIA alliance stands like a tall mountain" while urging his party leaders to end the dispute and obey the party high command. He added that Punjab must understand that this is an election to choose India’s Prime Minister and not Punjab‘s Chief Minister.

The I.N.D.I.A alliance stands like a tall mountain … a storm here and there will not affect its Grandeur !!! Any attempt to sabotage and breach this shield to safeguard our Democracy will prove futile … Punjab must understand that this… — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) October 1, 2023

Taking to X, Sidhu wrote: “The I.N.D.I.A alliance stands like a tall mountain … a storm here and there will not affect its Grandeur !!! Any attempt to sabotage and breach this shield to safeguard our Democracy will prove futile … Punjab must understand that this is an election to choose India ‘ s Prime Minister and not Punjab ‘s Chief Minister !!!”

Navjot Sidhu’s tweet comes amid strong resentment among Punjab Congress leaders over arrest of party MLA Sukhpal Khaira.

Khaira was arrested by the Punjab Police on Thursday in a drug trafficking case of 2015. After his arrest, the MLA from Bholath was produced in a court in Fazilka’s Jalalabad and remanded in police custody for two days.

Following his arrest, the Congress leaders lashed out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is in power in Punjab and Delhi.

#Congress #Navjot Sidhu #Sukhpal Khaira