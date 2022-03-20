Induct Muslim face: Morcha

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 19

The National Minorities Reservation Morcha has demanded the inclusion of a Muslim face in the newly formed Punjab Cabinet. Its president Parvez Siddiqui, in a press release, said Muslims had always got representation in the Cabinet, but this was for the first time that no Muslim was included in the 10-member Cabinet.

Meanwhile in Mandi Ahmedgarh, AAP’s Muslim leadership has urged the party to nominate a Muslim leader to the Rajya Sabha, the elections for which will be held on March 31.

Since the constitution of the Rajya Sabha, none of the ruling parties in the state has given representation to Muslims from erstwhile Malerkotla state, which is now a district. —