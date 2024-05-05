Invoking Badal, Harsimrat starts campaign in Lambi

Tribune News Service

With moist eyes and shaky voice, three-time Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal, who is contesting the Lok Sabha election from Bathinda for the fourth time in a row, today started her election campaign from her late father-in-law Parkash Singh Badal’s home turf, Lambi’s Badal village.

Harsimrat turned emotional a number of times and said in her speech that it was for the first time that she was contesting the election without the blessings of “bapu Badal”. The former CM had passed away after prolonged illness on April 25 last year.

Striking an emotional chord with the public, Harsimrat said, “Badal sahib always assured me that there was no need to worry about Lambi. Even when his health was down, he used to make phone calls to all of you and toured the area as well. I think it’s not me missing her badly, but the entire Punjab is missing him. He had a personal relationship with all of you. He was a ‘darvesh siyastdan’ (saintly politician), never used any harsh word against his opponents. However, on the other hand, his rivals falsely criticised him and were able to form their government. I see him in you all. I will always try to act like him.”

She added, “The other candidates who are now coming to seek your votes are turncoats and they are neither loyal to one party or one constituency. You have to teach them a lesson this time.”

Congress candidate Jeet Mohinder Singh Sidhu, AAP candidate-cum-Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian (MLA Lambi), SAD (A) candidate Lakha Sidhana are also working hard in this constituency. On the other hand, the election campaign of BJP candidate Parampal Kaur Sidhu is yet to pick up pace in this constituency.

Singla in poll mode

Congress candidate Vijay Inder Singla from Anandpur Sahib started his election campaign after paying obeisance at Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib here on Saturday. Later, he also visited Naina Devi temple. He was accompanied by senior Congress leaders former Speaker Rana KP Singh, ex-Cabinet Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu and former Youth Congress president Brinder Singh Dhillon.

