Jagir Kaur like my elder sister, Channi reacts to viral video

Jalandhar, May 11
Congress nominee and former CM Charanjit Singh Channi’s video of engaging in a light humour with former SGPC chief Jagir Kaur outside DEO office on Friday afternoon has gone viral.
While everyone, including Jagir Kaur seem to have laughed it off, Channi’s political detractors have been sharing it as reels and memes. In the full video, Jagir Kaur, who is SAD Jalandhar Lok Sabha campaign in-charge, was seen coming out with Akali candidate Mohinder Singh Kaypee. At the same time, Channi was entering the office to file nomination.
Channi approaches Jagir Kaur, bows before her holding both her hands. Both exchange light humour during which Channi touches Jagir Kaur's chin from beneath and Kaur shrugs it off.
Congress MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary have attacked Channi on the issue. Channi, however, maintains, “My gesture is being portrayed in a bad light. Jagir Kaur is like my elder sister and I have all the respect for her.” Jagir Kaur has chosen to keep mum on the issue. — TNS
