Kabaddi promoter shot at in Canada

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 6

Kamaljit Singh, alias Nitu Kang, a well-known kabaddi promoter in Canada, was shot at outside his house in Surrey in Canada on Friday by unidentified assailants. The incident comes in the wake of killing of three Punjabis abroad in the past two days.

In the earlier two incidents, two brothers from Bidhipur village in Kapurthala were shot dead by their associates in Portland and a 30-year-old from Kapurthala was shot dead by robbers in the US.

Kang was shot at outside his house in Surrey, Canada. A CCTV video of the incident has gone viral.