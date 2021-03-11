Khanna businessman gets threat calls from 'gangster'

Ludhiana, June 4
A Khanna-based businessman on Saturday claimed to have received threat calls and voice messages from ‘gangster Goldy Brar’ on his mobile phone. Complainant Davinder Kumar, 40, a scrap trader in Mandi Gobindgarh, submitted a complaint to SSP Ravi Kumar, who marked a probe.
Davinder claimed he got a call from an international number wherein the caller, claiming to be ‘Goldy Brar’, threatened to kill him “like I got singer Sidhu Moosewala eliminated”.
“As I was aware of the gangster due to the recent killing, I hung up. The caller again made a Whatsapp call, but I didn’t answer. I received several calls on another number. The caller then started sending voice messages, asking me to take calls and fulfil his demand,” the complainant alleged. The SSP said the matter was being probed. The police were suspected it to be the handiwork of cyber criminals to extort money in the name of the gangster. Canada-based Goldy Brar had taken the responsibility for Moosewala’s killing.
