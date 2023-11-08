Lakha Sidhana, supporters taken into custody

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, November 7

The Bathinda police today took Lakha Sidhana and his supporters into preventive custody when they were protesting against the Sarvhitkari Vidya Mandir School near the local bridge on Mehraj Road here for allegedly ignoring Punjabi.

The school said he had come to the school with his friends on Monday regarding some matter. During this, he called some students out of their classes and started giving a speech, accusing the school of ignoring the Punjabi dialect.

During this period, Sidhana also misbehaved with the school management and the principal. Sidhana said the principal had been “imposed” from another state and he did not know Punjabi.

Due to his announcement of staging a protest in front of the school on Tuesday, heavy police force had to be deployed in front of the school and on Mehraj Road today morning.

At 11 am today, Sidhana and his supporters started raising slogans against the school at the bridge on Mehraj Road.

DSP Phool tried to negotiate with him to calm down. When the talks remained inconclusive, the police detained him and some of his associates. DSP Mohit Aggarwal said no one would be allowed to disturb peace in the area.

