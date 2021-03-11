Ludhiana blast: Of 6 IEDs smuggled, cops yet to recover 2

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, May 21

A total of six improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were smuggled by Pakistan-based separatist organisations and retrieved by Dilbagh Singh at the behest of Surmukh Singh, both of whom were nabbed by the Special Task Force (STF) yesterday in connection with the Ludhiana court blast case. This came to light during the interrogation of the two here today.

A senior STF official said of the six IEDs, three were recovered by the STF in January and February, while one was used in the Ludhiana blast.

The STF was yet to recover the remaining two IEDs that were reportedly hidden by Surmukh and his accomplices, said the official.

Besides Surmukh and Dilbagh, the STF had nabbed Sawinder Singh, alias Bhola, of Dhanoe Khurd village and Harpreet Singh of Dhanoe Khurd.

A team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) also reached Amritsar to interrogate the suspects. The NIA was probing the December 23 Ludhiana blast case. It has announced Rs 5 lakh reward for information to unearth the nexus. Sources said the team questioned the suspects till late in the evening.

Investigations so far revealed Surmukh was in touch with Pakistan-based smugglers who were further associated with International Sikh Youth Federation chief Lakhbir Singh Rode.

Rode’s name had figured during the recent seizure of arms and ammunition smuggled from Pakistan. A case was registered against him at the State Special Operation Cell here.

Sources said another person had accompanied Dilbagh during the handing over of IED to Ludhiana blast suspect Gagandeep Singh, a former cop who died in the incident. Besides Gagandeep, three other accomplices were in know of the IEDs.

3 found so far, 1 used in attack