 Lure of foreign shores, scores of Punjab villages losing youth

  • Punjab
  Lure of foreign shores, scores of Punjab villages losing youth

Lure of foreign shores, scores of Punjab villages losing youth

2,000 residents of Naushera Pannuan have migrated in 10 years

Lure of foreign shores, scores of Punjab villages losing youth

A locked house in Naushera Pannuan village in Amritsar district.



Tribune News Service

Manmeet Singh Gill

Tarn Taran, January 10

Hit by the high speed of migration, it is almost difficult to find young men in the age group of 19 to 35 years, especially among Jat families of Naushera Pannuan, a historically and politically significant village, about 20 km from here, as majority of them have moved to ‘greener pastures’ in foreign lands.

Only those with no visa left in village

In Chaudhriwala ‘patti’ (section of the village), only those who either could not get a visa or whose visa applications are still in process are left in the village. There is hardly any youth here by choice. Dr Shivcharan Singh, Physiotherapist at the village

With a population of nearly 14,000 residents (8,000 registered voters), this village has nearly 2,000 migrants, majority of whom have moved out in the last 10 years.

“All those who could afford moving abroad have already gone. Migration is more among Jats as they have to sell just an acre or two to fund their foreign dream,” said Gurwinder Singh, a 32-year-old successful entrepreneur from the village, adding that the families from other communities who could afford have also sent their children abroad.

Apart from those who took study visa route to Canada and Australia, a large number of youths from the village have gone to Italy and Spain on work permits. Singh said that in their ‘patti’ (section of the village), only five men in the age group of 19-35 years are left.

Dr Shivcharan Singh, a physiotherapist and businessman of the village, said, “In our Chaudhriwala ‘patti’, only those who either could not get a visa or whose visa applications are still in process are left in the village.” There is hardly any youth here by choice, he said.

Around 25 years ago, the village had only one family whose members lived in Hong Kong. And presently, there is hardly any family which has one or more members living abroad.

Majority of the migrants from the village are first generation ones whose parents are still alive and shuttle between Punjab and their new-found home abroad. Though none of the migrants have sold their entire landholding so far, but it is only a matter of time for them to do so.

“People have sold an acre or two to send their child abroad. Some have mortgaged their property to raise money,” said Shivcharan.

In the first few years, student visa was the only way. However, in the later years, other methods as spouse visa came along.

“The rate of migration has increased many fold recently, but what can well educated youngsters do when they have no future here,” said Iqbal Singh, former sarpanch of the village.

#Tarn Taran


