Mahasabha pledges support to Congress

Our Correspondent

Abohar, November 19

Hundreds of members of Punjabi Mahasabha, who participated in a function organised by Sriganganagar and Hanumangarh districts, on Sunday pledged to support Arora Punjabi Samaj leader Ankur Miglani in Rajasthan Assembly elections. Miglani has been given ticket by the Congress from Sriganganagar Assembly.

Chief organiser Virender Rajpal called upon the people to back Miglani.

Manohar Lal Chawla of Arora Welfare Society said Punjabi people have achieved high positions in society through hard work. They have played an important role in the development of Sriganganagar that is known as Punjab of Rajasthan, Chawla added.

Former president of Arorvansh trust, Ramesh Makkar, thanked Punjabi Mahasabha state president and former minister Radheshyam for rising above politics and showing solidarity with Miglani.

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee general secretary Tehal Singh Sandhu was also present at the function.

#Abohar #Congress #Rajasthan