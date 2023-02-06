Majha residents 'abandoning' Urdu

Amritsar: Padma Shri awardee Javed Akhtar on his recent visit to Amritsar was bombarded with questions on why Urdu, a language he confessed to be deeply in love with, is losing out to foreign languages, including English. Candid and brutally honest as he is, Akhtar instead shared his disappointment with the Punjabis, especially the Majhails, on abandoning Urdu over time and choosing English in their pursuit of settling abroad. Urdu, he said, originated in Punjab and remained one of the native languages of the Punjabis only to be forgotten by them.

Decorated for counter-terror operations

Lt Gen Amardeep Singh Aujla

Chandigarh: General Officer Commanding, 15 Corps, Lt Gen Amardeep Singh Aujla, has been decorated with the Uttam Yudh Seva Medal (UYSM) for services rendered in Kashmir. He hails from Mohali. Commissioned into the Rajputana Rifles in December 1987, Aujla has done three operational tenures in Kashmir, including the 28 Infantry Division along the Line of Control. He has also served as a Major General looking after counter-terrorist operations in the Udhampur-based Northern Command Headquarters. Aujla had taken over command of 15 Corps at Srinagar in May 2022.

Sidhu’s friends abroad

Gurdaspur: An ardent watcher of international sports events on the TV, Navjot Singh Sidhu must be ruing the fact that he missed the T20 and soccer world cups following his incarceration. However, what might be rankling him the most is that he was forced to miss this year’s Australian Open which was won by Novak Djokovic. Now many know that Djokovic’s coach, Goran Ivanisevic, is known to Sidhu. Actually, the entire Indian team had met Ivanisevic on its 1990 tour of England. That was the year when Ivanisevic had reached the semi-finals of Wimbledon. So do not think that ex-Pakistan captain Imran Khan is the only friend he had on the international circuit. Goran Ivanisevic, too, is there.

Media-friendly top cop

Gurdaspur: The other day when Governor Banwarilal Purohit was just about to start addressing a press conference, DGP Gaurav Yadav surprised the media when he walked over to the place where reporters were sitting and started meeting some old friends. This came as a pleasant surprise as officers of such a high rank are not known to mingle with the press. Surely, he added a few more admirers to his list that day.

Police face heat over traffic jams

Amritsar: The district administration and the police are facing the heat as G20 summit scheduled to be held in Amritsar is approaching while the traffic situation is getting worse day by day. Locals pointed out that the authorities are indulging in mere eye wash by recarpetting the roads.

Rs 12 cr transactions in driver’s name

Muktsar: After a driver in Muktsar came to know about the transactions of nearly Rs 12 crore from the four GST numbers created in his name, the officials concerned and traders have gone into a tizzy. The driver, Charhat Singh, from Goneana Road has lodged a complaint in this regard. However, the Pandora’s box is yet to open.