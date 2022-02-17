Malwa voter upset over unkept promises

Industries in Ludhiana and Jalandhar are polluting the Sutlej. Why is it not an issue for any political party? — Lakhbir, boatman

Tribune News Service

Vishav Bharti

Harike/Hussainiwala, February 16

On a normal day, Lakhbir Singh criss-crosses the waters of the Sutlej several times, and often the three regions of the state. Here, the Sutlej and the Beas converge, and Malwa meets Majha and Doaba. From discussing the Harike wetland’s natural wealth, Lakhbir, a boatman since 1992, swiftly moves to politics.

Nothing has changed in the past three decades. The Sutlej remains poisonous. He talks about the pollution caused by industries in Ludhiana and Jalandhar. “Why is it not an issue for any of the political parties?” he says, pointing at the thick line of foam left behind the motorboat.

Downstream from the Harike Headworks towards Ferozepur, people talk of unfulfilled promises for decades. Unemployment, absent schools and dying hospitals frequently figure in their conversation. They resent the VIP culture at the Hussainiwala memorial with policemen elbowing the common man to make a ‘safe passage’ for VIPs. People resist, question but to no avail.

Sorabh Arora, a sweetshop owner in Ferozepur City does not hide that his family is traditionally an Akali supporter. He says most of his customers are rural. “People are in a different mood this time. They are ready to take a gamble. You will witness a surprise,” he says confidently.

At the main chowk of Kot Ise Khan (Dharamkot constituency), a group of young rehriwalas do not demand employment, but good hospitals and schools. “We will vote for those who will give us good healthcare and education for our children,” says Sukhdev Singh in the group.

Between Kot Ise Khan and Ferozepur falls the Zira constituency, where 10 years of SAD rule and five years that of the Congress are being discussed for all the wrong reasons. Beant Singh, a middle-aged farmer of Jhanda Bagha village, says people are fed up with ‘badmaash’ politicians. “The registration of fake cases must come to an end. We don’t want another ‘badmaash’ to win from here,” he stresses.

From Ferozepur, several roads lead to the erstwhile Cis-Sutlej states, the heart of Malwa that has remained the centre of armed rebellions and holds key to Punjab’s throne. The villages in Malwa are epicentre of the farmers’ stir and agrarian suicides.

People here are known for surprising politicians and psephologists. This time, too, they seem restless. The talk of ‘badlao’ (change) is in the air. Residents are blunt in their opinions and don’t care about the consequences. But some of ‘badlao’ seems to be happening already. Handiaya, a town of Barnala constituency located on the Chandigarh-Bathinda Highway, described as hub of bullock carts manufacturers in the 19th century Imperial Gazeteer is witnessing a new European version of a modern market, where you have all the leading brands. “It seems the money plundered for the past 15 years by the ruling elite has landed here,” a local quips.

IELTS and immigration ‘shops’, too, have mushroomed in the area. Not just farmers, traders are also sending their children abroad. These shops are certainly not a sign of prosperity but are little monuments of fake dreams which were sold by merchants claiming to turn Punjab into ‘California’.

The original question once again crops up. “Will somebody address the issues of unemployment, health and education; will somebody pay heed to the Sutlej?” Lakhbir asks these questions to almost everyone. Not many days are left to know the answers.

Why mum on pollution?

