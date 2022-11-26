Malout man booked for abetting father's suicide

Our Correspondent

Abohar: The police have booked Manpreet Singh of Star City, Malout, for allegedly abetting the suicide of his father Pritpal Singh. As per the case registered under Section 306 of the IPC, Sarabjit Kaur of Waryam Nagar alleged that her husband ended his life by jumping into a canal recently due to alleged harassment by Manpreet.

3 drug peddlers arrested

Abohar: The police have held three drug peddlers — Sarabjit Singh of Amritsar, Rinku of Roopnagar Bareka village located near the Indo-Pak border and Om Parkash of Dhaba Kokrian village — and seized 80-gm heroin from them. ASI Lakhwinder Singh had intercepted their motorcycle on Seetogunno Road here. A case under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act was registered against them. OC

Ex-MLA demands apology

Chandigarh: Senior BJP leader and former MLA Arvind Khanna has taken strong exception to words of Waris Punjab de chief Amritpal against Sikh soldiers and belittling their commitment and dedication towards the country. Khanna, in a series of tweets, asked Amritpal to apologise to them and told him that people of Punjab did not and will never accept his hatemongering. TNS

Women’s gatka tournament

Chandigarh: Punjab Gatka Association, under the aegis of National Gatka Association of India (NGAI), is organising a state-level gatka championship for women from December 2 to December 4 at Baba Farid College of Nursing, Kotkapura, Faridkot. The winners of this tournament would get a chance to participate in the 10th National gatka championship being organised by the NGAI at Jharkhand in December this year. TNS

Prisoner escapes custody

Faridkot: Naveen Kumar, an accused in many criminal cases, escaped from police custody at the District Courts Complex here. Kumar was brought by the police on production warrants. He was successful in giving a slip to the police on the pretext of going to toilet in the Bakshikhana (prisoners and jail inmates’ room in the complex). TNS

