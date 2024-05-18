Man injured in firing near Congress election rally in Amritsar, Punjab CEO seeks report

PTI

Amritsar, May 18

A man was injured in a firing incident that took place near a poll rally of Congress nominee Gurjit Singh Aujla, prompting the Punjab Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) to seek a report from police in this regard.

According to police, five persons fired gunshots. The incident has no connection with the election rally as it occurred away from the rally, they said.

Ajnala SHO Balbir Singh said the victim has been identified as Lovely, who in a statement, said that he was going to attend the Congress’ election rally when he was attacked around a hundred yards away from the rally venue.

The five accused have already been identified as three were residents of the Ajnala village and the remaining two were outsiders, police said as they suspected it to be a case of personal enmity.

Police teams have been dispatched to nab the accused, the SHO said.

Meanwhile, Punjab CEO Sibin C sought a report from the DGP on the firing incident in Ajnala.

Following a complaint by Congress party’s Amritsar candidate, Gurjit Singh Aujla, the CEO has written to the DGP asking him to submit a fact-based report at the earliest so that the Election Commission can be informed about it.

A separate letter, the CEO has also sought an action taken report from District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner, Amritsar, asking him to immediately look into the matter.

