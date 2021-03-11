Man involved in murder of Shaurya Chakra awardee Balwinder Sandhu among 2 held by Punjab Police

PTI

Our Correspondent

Gurbaxpuri

Tarn Taran, August 9

The Tarn Taran police have arrested two members of Sukh Bhikhariwal and Harry Chatha gang following in a special operation launched on Monday late evening in Nagoke Gharat situated in the abandoned place in Mand area.

SSP Ranjit Singh Dhillon informed that the arrested suspects had been identified as Gurwinder Singh alias Baba Raja of Peeran Bad (Gurdaspur ) and Sandeep Singh alias Kala of Awan village in Amritsar.

The suspects are the close associates of Sukhmeet Pal Singh alias Sukh Bhikhariwal and Inderjit Singh alias Harry Chatha resident of Raishiana in Tarn Taran .

Gurinder Singh was key accused in the murder of Shaurya Chakkar awardee Comrade Balwinder Singh Bhikhiwind , who was shot dead in his house on October 16, 2020 .

The SSP said that the arrested suspects were involved in cross-border smuggling of drugs like heroin, opium, dreaded weapons at the instance of their links in foreign and lodged in different jails.

The suspects have been taking arms and drugs with the help of drones from across the border with the help of Whatsapp messages.