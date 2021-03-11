Man posing as Punjab Speaker tries to dupe 2 officials

Chandigarh, May 12
A man impersonating Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan allegedly tried to dupe two Vidhan Sabha Secretariat officials, asking them to send him e-pay gift cards.
The accused, who had even put up a DP of Sandhwan, reportedly sent messages from a different number to the two senior officials, claiming he was at a meeting and could not use his regular phone.
He demanded e-pay gift cards within an hour. While one of the officers got suspicious and sought to speak to him over the phone, the other agreed to the demand. However, the urgency with which the accused sought the gift cards raised his suspicious as well.
He then called up the Speaker on his regular number, who expressed surprise at the development. Sources say the matter has been taken up with police brass and a complaint would be made on Friday.
