Mann announces 4-phase paddy sowing from June 10

Farmers opting for DSR technique to get Rs 1,500 per acre, he says

Tribune News Service

Sanjeev Singh Bariana

Chandigarh, May 15

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today announced a four-phase paddy sowing schedule for the entire state from June 10 onwards.

In the first phase, paddy sowing would be allowed across the barbed fencing along the International Border on June 10.

In the second phase (June 16), sowing is schedule to start in seven districts--Ferozepur, Faridkot, Pathankot, Fatehgarh Sahib, Gurdaspur, SBS Nagar and Tarn Taran.

In the third phase (June 19), paddy sowing would commence in Ropar, SAS Nagar, Kapurthala, Ludhiana, Fazilka, Bathinda and Amritsar.

In the fourth phase (June 21), sowing would be carried out in nine districts-- Patiala, Jalandhar, Moga, Muktsar, Hoshiarpur, Sangrur, Malerkotla, Barnala and Mansa.

Mann said in order to save groundwater, farmers could opt for direct seeding of rice (DSR) method from May 20 across the state.

He said four hours of power supply would be made available to the farmers for routine irrigation needs.

The CM said eight hours of uninterrupted power supply would be provided during the paddy season and the government had 45 days of coal stock to meet the peak demand.

Mann said farmers should refrain from sowing PUSA-144 variety and shift to eco-friendly and economically viable DSR method.

He pointed out that farmers opting for the DSR technique instead of traditional method of sowing paddy would get Rs 1,500 per acre.

Sukhdev Singh Kokrikalan, general secretary, Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta), said “Though intention of the government is good, final outcome may not be much beneficial for the farmers. Those sowing paddy in the fourth phase may find it difficult to manage the harvested crop. Farmers do not get timely information due to lack of communication.”

Tarsem Singh of Uggi village in Jalandhar said, “If early transplantation is allowed, potato cultivation can be done on time. If paddy is sown at later stage, chances of the potato crop getting destroyed due to cold weather remains very high.”

District-wise schedule

  • First phase (June 10): Paddy sowing to be allowed across the barbed fencing along the International Border
  • Second phase (June 16): Sowing will start in seven districts-Ferozepur, Faridkot, Pathankot, Fatehgarh, Gurdaspur, SBS Nagar and Tarn Taran
  • Third phase (June 19): Paddy sowing to commence in Ropar, SAS Nagar, Kapurthala, Ludhiana, Fazilka, Bathinda and Amritsar
  • Fourth phase (June 21): Sowing to be carried out in nine districts-Patiala, Jalandhar, Moga, Muktsar, Hoshiarpur, Sangrur, Malerkotla, Barnala and Mansa

