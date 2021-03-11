Milk procurement price hiked by Rs 20 per kg fat

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 21

Considering difficulties being faced by milk producers due to continuous increase in purchase price of raw cattle feed ingredients, finished feed rates, fodder and other milk production overhead costs, Milkfed Punjab has decided to increase the procurement price being paid to farmers by Rs 20 per kg fat with immediate effect.

Dharna lifted We have lifted the dharna outside the Verka milk plant in Mohali and have been assured of a meeting on Monday. Daljit Singh Sadarpura, Progressive Dairy Farmers Assn Prez

The increase in cow milk rate will be around Rs 1 per kg and buffalo milk Rs 1.40 per kg milk for farmers.

Co-operation Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said in future, more concrete steps would be taken for the benefit of milk producers and quality milk products would be provided to consumers by Verka.

Milkfed continued to offer high milk purchase prices to producers, especially during Covid, when private buyers not only stopped purchase but also drastically reduced the procurement prices, he said.

The minister urged all producers to strengthen the co-operative societies of Verka by bringing in more milk during the summer. The profits thus earned would be utilised on strengthening the milk co-operative societies and improving the socio-economic position of producers by giving them better price, he asserted.

Earlier, dairy farmers from across Punjab held a protest in support of their demands in Mohali. They ended their protest after a government assurance of a meeting on Monday.