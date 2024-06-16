Minister Anmol Gagan Maan to tie knot today

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, June 15

Yet another AAP minister is about to be handcuffed... in love and marriage. Cabinet Minister Anmol Gagan Maan, 34, is the latest to tie the knot at Gurdwara Nabha Sabha Sahib in Zirakpur on Sunday afternoon. Advocate Shahbaaz Singh Sohi, a family friend, is her partner in crime. His name imprinted on Maan’s left hand and firmly caged in a floral henna design a day before their marriage.

The mehndi ceremony and jago was held today as friends and relatives indulged in song and dance interspersed with heavy-duty ribbing throughout the day.

Maan’s official residence in Sector 39 wore a festive look as decorators huffed and puffed to give a bridal look to the government bungalow. Shamiana, flowers, confetti and furniture continued to be rejigged late in the evening till the organisers were convinced that a perfect look has been achieved. Today, the DJ’s only job was to tame the decibel levels of hardcore Punjabi music. His choice of songs, but obvious, Ghaint Purpose (2015), Suit (2017), and Sherni (2019).

Not to be left behind, police personnel performed their ritual of shooing away the onlookers from time to time. Sunday, however, would be a big day as who’s who of Punjab politics and Punjabi music industry expected to congratulate the newly wed couple.

The Anand Karaj would be held at Nabha Sahib Gurdwara on Sunday followed by a lunch from the bride’s side at a resort near Zirakpur.

The Sohi family of Baltana is a traditional Congress supporter having a banquet hall and real estate projects in Zirakpur. The two families know each other through a common friend circle and the marriage talks reportedly began in January this year.

