Punjab minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra flags off ‘litchi’ shipment to UK

Chandigarh, June 30

The first consignment of ‘litchi’ from sub-mountainous districts of Pathankot, Gurdaspur and Hoshiarpur to England was flagged off virtually by Horticulture Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra.

The consignment was exported by the Horticulture Department in association with the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA).

The minister said ‘litchi’ had been cultivated on 3,250 hectares and the production would touch 13,000 metric tonne this year.

He added that due to favourable climate in Pathankot, Gurdaspur and Hoshiarpur districts, the ‘litchi’ produced here had a natural deep-red colour and sweetness. The litchi produce of progressive farmer Rakesh Dadwal of Muradpur village in Pathankot had been exported to England, said Jouramajra.

