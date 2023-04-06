Minister takes boat ride to inspect school

Anirudh Gupta

Ferozepur, April 5

Inspecting government schools in the border district, Education Minister Harjot Bains today met a few students who first cross the Sutlej in a boat and then walk another 5 km to finally reach their senior secondary school.

The one-way journey to the school takes almost two hours. In the evening again, they have to spend almost the same time. While the students belong to Kaluwala village, their school is located at Gatti Rajoke village.

Today, the minister himself crossed the river in a boat to inspect the Government Primary School at Kaluwala village. It is pertinent to mention here that the Government School at Gatti Rajoke is the only senior secondary school catering to Kaluwala and 14 other villages situated along the Indo-Pakistan border.

There is a middle school at Nihala Khilcha village where the children of Kaluwala study till Class VIII. For reaching the Nihala Kilcha school also, the students have to cross the river, but there is a pontoon bridge which remains functional for six to seven months.

“It has come to my notice that two girls of Kaluwala village have to cross the river to reach their school at Gatti Rajoke village. There has been a demand to construct the bridge here. I have seen the situation and asked PWD officials to prepare a proposal. I will present the proposal to the Chief Minister,” said Bains.

Bains also visited other government schools of this border district to take stock of the situation regarding new school session.

It is pertinent to mention here that Bains is on statewide tour of the government schools to check the status of the admissions, books, uniforms and infrastructure of the schools.

While addressing mediapersons, Bains said for the first time, the books were being provided in the government schools even before the beginning of the session.

“Last year, I had received complaints from various schools that the books for the new session were not provided to the schools. I assure you that this year, the books have been provided at all the government schools, even before the beginning of the session,” said Bains.