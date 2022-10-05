Minor Bihar boy engaged as 'child labour' rescued from Kapurthala

Jalandhar, October 5
A 12-year-old boy allegedly employed as ‘labour’ was rescued from Sial village in Kapurthala by a team of the Bachpan Bachao Andolan and Punjab Police.
He hailed from Sitamarhi in Bihar and was employed at potato fields.
The boy's mother had complained to the Bihar Police of her son being mistreated at the potato farms in Punjab.
The key accused in the case was Bigan Rai, a man already in jail after a child trafficking racket was busted in April from the neighbouring Sidhwa Dona village in Kapurthala in which as many as 13 children trafficked from Bihar, including one from Nepal, had been rescued.
