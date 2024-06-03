 Morning after, candidates take time off : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • Morning after, candidates take time off

Morning after, candidates take time off

After toiling hard for months, political leaders spend time with family members, meet well-wishers

Morning after, candidates take time off

Congress candidate Amrinder Singh Raja Warring woke up early on Sunday and headed to the cricket ground in South City.



Ludhiana
Warring plays cricket, Bittu drives around

With the General Election finally over, Congress candidate Amrinder Singh Raja Warring woke up early on Sunday and headed to the cricket ground in South City. Later, he relaxed with his friends and met party workers at his residence. “I am always on the go. There is no rest for me. I try to indulge in some sporting activities in the morning to start my day and remain fit,” said Warring. BJP’s Ravneet Singh Bittu, on the other hand, started the day late. “I slept well. Later, I drove around the city,” he said. AAP candidate Ashok Prashar Pappi enjoyed a hearty meal with his family. “It must be after nearly two months we spent some time together,” he said. Later, he went to his office and met party workers to extend his gratitude to everyone for their support during the elections. SAD’s Ranjit Singh Dhillon resumed his morning exercise and religious activities, which he discontinued due to the elections. He visited a gurdwara to take blessings from the almighty ahead of the counting on June 4. During the day, he met party workers. In the evening, he met his core team to plan future strategy.

Amritsar
Sandhu, Aujla stay vigilant

BJP candidate Taranjit Singh Sandhu remained busy throughout Sunday as party workers from all Assembly segments visited him to discuss the emerging political scenario.

BJP candidate Taranjit Singh Sandhu remained busy throughout Sunday as party workers from all Assembly segments visited him to discuss the emerging political scenario. “I am used to working without a day off for the past many years,” he said, adding he would ensure a special package for upgrading infrastructure in Amritsar. He said: “It was my first election. Earlier, the BJP did not have cadres in rural areas. But in a short span, we have been able to set up our units in each and every village.”

Congress candidate Gurjeet Singh Aujla, an early riser, was awake at 5.30 am and remained occupied the entire day.

Congress candidate Gurjeet Singh Aujla, an early riser, was awake at 5.30 am and remained occupied the entire day. “After spending some time with my family, I came to my office at 9.30 am and have been meeting people and party workers since then,” said Aujla. “We need to be vigilant and keep an eye on the strongrooms till the counting is done,” he said. Rejecting the exit poll results, the Congress candidate said the party would make a clean sweep in the state and INDIA bloc would form the government at the Centre.

Patiala
Dharamvira checks on patients

Congress' Dr Dharamvira Gandhi still seemed to be in the election mode. He visited the places where EVM machines are kept.

BJP candidate Preneet Kaur on Sunday caught up on some much-needed sleep. After spending some time with her grandchildren, she attended a bhog ceremony. The tranquility of the bhog ceremony contrasted sharply with the atmosphere in the library of Moti Bagh Palace, which transformed into an election war room, as Kaur delved into the poll arithmetic. Congress’ Dr Dharamvira Gandhi still seemed to be in the election mode. He visited the places where EVM machines are kept. He checked on some patients and held a press conference during the day. He claimed that he was heading for a landslide win over his opponents. AAP’s Dr Balbir Singh started the day by meeting people. As the day progressed, Dr Singh, who is also the Health Minister, reviewed the work being carried out in the health sector. Later, he became active on social media, sharing pictures of AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, who returned to Tihar jail.

Jalandhar
Channi stays home, Rinku rides bike

Congress candidate Charanjit Singh Channi rested at his home in Jalandhar.

Congress candidate Charanjit Singh Channi rested at his home in Jalandhar. Sitting in the lawns with his wife, he said: “I went to the Gurdwara Sahib this morning and have been relaxing since then.” Speaking on how many seats the Congress will win in the state, Channi said, “I haven’t analysed that yet, you will come to know.”

BJP candidate Sushil Rinku took his son and wife out for a bike ride.

BJP candidate Sushil Rinku took his son and wife out for a bike ride. He later spent time with colleague Sheetal Angural and party workers. “I am feeling relaxed. There’s no pressure now,” he said. On the poll prospects, he said the high voting percentage in the city areas was a favourable sign for the BJP. AAP candidate Pawan Tinu dined with his family after one-and-a-half month. “Today I got up late and met workers. The cadres are all set for the counting day,” he said, adding that the positive work done by the AAP government and its free power scheme would resonate with the electorate. SAD candidate Mohinder Singh Kaypee also spent time with his family. BSP’s Balwinder Kumar visited the dera of Sant Kishan Das Maharaj.

Bathinda
Work from home for Harsimrat, Parampal

SAD's Harsimrat Kaur Badal met party workers and got feedback from them till afternoon at her residence at Badal village here.

SAD’s Harsimrat Kaur Badal met party workers and got feedback from them till afternoon at her residence at Badal village here. She thereafter rested for a while. AAP candidate Gurmeet Singh Khuddian too met party workers at his residence and attended a bhog ceremony and cremation of two of his relatives in Bathinda. Later, he returned to his residence and slept till evening. Congress’ Jeet Mohinder Singh Sidhu also met party workers at his residence, attended a ‘bhog’ ceremony in the afternoon and thereafter took siesta and spent time with his family. BJP candidate Parampal Kaur Sidhu too met party workers in the morning at her residence in Bathinda town.

BJP candidate Parampal Kaur Sidhu too met party workers in the morning at her residence in Bathinda town.

