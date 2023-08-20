MP Sahney presents one-year ‘report card’

Chandigarh, August 19
Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney today presented a “self-assessment report” of his tenure at the end of his first year in the Council of States.
Addressing a press conference, Sahney said: “Punjab is the axis of my life in my welfare activities. My major focus has been securing jobs for the youth of Punjab and we have provided 2,000 jobs during the last one year.”
The MP said he was associated with rescuing more than 50 Punjabi women from Oman and 17 men each from Turkey and Libya. His teams also reached out to people in different parts of the state during the recent floods, providing shelter to them.
Sahney mentioned introducing interactive session for all MPs of the state, cutting across party lines, to address issues like the pending Rural Development Fund, stubble burning incentive fund and debt restricting of the state. The MP said he had launched the ‘Sikhya Langar Movement’ recently.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Monsoon fury: 21 of 23 Himachal Pradesh hydel projects 'violated' norms, caused flooding downstream
Flooding of low-lying areas in Punjab and Himachal has been ...
Rain, landslide alert in Himachal Pradesh till Monday
Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh likely to witness light to mo...
Hundreds of residents forced into flood camps in Punjab
Fresh breach reported on Sutlej bank at Ghadum village in Ta...
MBBS intake capped at 150 seats, rules for new med colleges notified
75% attendance made mandatory for doctors