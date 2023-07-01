Mukerian youth shot dead in US

Mukerian, June 30
A 27-year-old youth from Allo Bhatti village here was shot dead by an unidentified person in Victor Valley, California, US. Suram Singh, deceased’s uncle, told mediapersons here that his elder brother Ajit Singh, who died in 2004, had two sons — Parveen Kumar and Ashwani Kumar.
In 2017, Parveen went to the US, where his cousins were living. Parveen got a job in a store. On Thursday, when it was time to close the store around 8 pm, a Mexican youth came and allegedly asked for some drugs and money.
Since those under the age of 18 are not allowed to buy intoxicants without an ID, he asked for his identity card.
The youth started an argumentand fired two bullets at Parveen.
