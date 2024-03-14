Muktsar: 2 held for smuggling bovines

Muktsar: The Malout police have arrested two persons for allegedly loading bovines in a pick-up vehicle for smuggling. The accused have been identified as Baljinder Singh of Malout and Jaspal Singh of Kabarwala village. A case under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act has been registered against the duo. TNS
Man held for opening fire
Muktsar: The police have arrested a car dealer for allegedly opening fire on Tuesday. The accused has been identified as Laljit Singh of Mallan village. A case has been registered under various sections of the IPC and the Indian Arms Act against Laljit on a complaint of Mandeep Singh. TNS
Woman dies by suicide
Abohar: A 41-year-old woman, Rani, of Panniwala Mahla village died after taking some poisonous substance during treatment in a hospital. Her brother Harpal said she had been upset for the past few days. The body has been kept in the mortuary of the Civil Hospital here for autopsy. OC
Man’s body recovered
Abohar: The body of 50-year-old Kulwant Singh, who went missing from Balluana village near Abohar on Sunday, has been recovered from a canal near Burjmuhar village. The deceased’s son Gurlal Singh said his father was in depression and left his house without informing the family. OC
NCB team in Sriganganagar
Abohar: A team from the NCB reached Sriganganagar to probe the matter relating to recovery of six packets of heroin worth Rs 6.56 crore that was dropped from a drone at Daulatpura and Chak 23-P villages on Monda. NCB Zonal Director Ghanshyam Soni said they would soon approach the court on Thursday in this regard.
