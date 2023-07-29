Moga: Murder case cracked with arrest of 3 Dallewalia gang shooters

Tribune News Service

Moga, July 28

In a joint operation with the Moga police, the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of the Punjab Police cracked the murder case of Santokh Singh with the arrest of three shooters of the Gopi Dallewalia gang in Jalandhar.

Had killed history-sheeter’s father A group of four assailants had barged into the house of Santokh Singh in Moga and shot him dead on July 16. Santokh was the father of Sukhdev Singh, a history-sheeter lodged in the Faridkot jail against whom at least 19 cases have been registered.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said here today that the arrested persons have been identified as Nirmal Singh, alias Nimma, Aprail Singh, alias Shera, and Jaskaran Singh, alias Karan. The police also recovered three .32-calibre pistols, 10 live cartridges and a Hyundai Verna car (that was used in a crime) from the accused.

According to information, four assailants had shot Santokh Singh dead after barging into his house in Moga on July 16. DGP Yadav said a team of the AGTF, led by AIG Sandeep Goel, along with the Moga police, arrested the accused from the Mehatpur area of Jalandhar.

The DGP added that as per preliminary investigation, Gurpreet Singh, alias Gopi Dallewalia, and Gaurav Sharma, alias Goru Bacha, were the alleged masterminds of the gruesome murder. Gangster Dallewalia is a proclaimed offender with more than 12 criminal cases pertaining to murder, attempt to murder, extortion, Arms Act, etc., registered against him, DGP Yadav said.

AIG Goel said police teams were on a manhunt to nab the remaining accused.

A case was already registered against the accused on July 16 under Sections 302 and 34 of the IPC and Section 25 of the Arms Act at the city police station in Moga.

#Moga #Punjab Police