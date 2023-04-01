Nakkiana toll plaza on Kiratpur Sahib-Nangal-Una road in Punjab closed

Tribune News Service

Kiratpur Sahib, April 1

A toll plaza set up on the Kiratpur Sahib-Nangal-Una stretch of the road near Nakkian village 15 years ago was shut down here on Saturday.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said it is the eighth toll plaza shut down by his government in the past one year.

He alleged that the SAD and Congress governments in the state had favoured the concessionaire and didn't take action even as the terms and conditions of the contract were violated by the concessionaire.

The AAP government would take action against the the then PWD ministers of these governments who failed in taking action against the concessionaire, he said.

He said it would be ensured that the PWD maintained these roads properly.

He said the farmers who had suffered losses because of the recent rain would receive compensation by Baisakhi.

#bhagwant mann #kiratpur sahib #Nangal #una