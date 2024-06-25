NIA announces reward of Rs 10 lakh each on two accused wanted in VHP leader's murder in Punjab

PTI

New Delhi, June 25

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday declared a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh each against two wanted accused in connection with the targeted killing of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Vikas Prabhakar in Punjab.

Harjit Singh alias Laddi, a resident of Garpadhana village in Punjab's Nawanshahr, and Kulbeer Singh alias Sidhu, a resident of Yamunanagar, are absconders in the murder case registered on May 9 this year, the NIA said in a statement.

The probe agency has also released photos of the two.

Victim Prabhakar, who was also known as Vikas Bagga, was the president of the VHP's Nangal unit. He was shot dead by two unidentified motorcycle-borne men at his shop in Nangal town in Punjab's Rupnagar district on April 13, 2024.

The two assailants entered Bagga's confectionery shop located near the Rupnagar railway station and opened fire at him and then fled from the scene.

The Union Home Ministry had recommended a probe by the NIA into the case to unravel the larger conspiracy behind Prabhakar's killing.

The NIA said any information leading to the accused persons’ arrest/apprehension can be shared on the headquarters telephone number: 011-2436 8800, WhatsApp/Telegram: +91-85859 31100 and at email ID: [email protected].

Besides, its Chandigarh office can also be contacted for sharing information against the duo through telephone number: 0172-2682 900, 2682 901; WhatsApp/Telegram number: 77430 02947and at [email protected].

The identities of the informants would be kept a secret, the statement said.

