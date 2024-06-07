NIA raids Goldy aides’ premises

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 6

A day after chargesheeting foreign-based terrorist Goldy Brar in the Karni Sena chief murder case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday searched several locations in Punjab on the premises of his associates in connection with a case pertaining to demanding extortion money and firing of gunshots at the residence of a victim in Chandigarh. The case was originally registered by the police on January 20 and the NIA had taken over the probe on March 18.

Searches were conducted in Mohali, Patiala, Hoshiarpur and Fatehgarh Sahib, as part of the crackdown on terrorists engaged in criminal-terrorist activities in India. Incriminating material, including digital devices, were seized.

Probe has revealed that Goldy Brar, along with Goldy of Rajpura, hatched a conspiracy to generate funds by extorting money from businessmen of Punjab, Chandigarh and nearby areas. They were also providing arms to members of terrorist gangs formed by Brar.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Goldy Brar #National Investigation Agency NIA