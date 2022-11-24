NIA takes gangster Lawrence Bishnoi into custody

Chandigarh, November 23
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken gangster Lawrence Bishnoi into custody in a fresh case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.
The NIA suspects Bishnoi was involved with anti-India terror organisations. The gangster is the main accused in the singer Sidhu Moosewala murder case.
Sources said Bishnoi was likely to be taken to New Delhi for questioning on Thursday.
