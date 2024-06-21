Nod to 6th pay panel for aided institutions

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 20

Finance Minister Harpal Cheema on Thursday said the Finance Department had given its in-principal approval regarding the implementation of the Sixth Pay Commission for employees of aided institutions.

Cheema said this decision would benefit employees of aided schools and colleges under the Departments of School Education, Technical Education & Industrial Training, non-teaching staff of these institutes under the Higher Education Department and retirees of aided schools. “The departments have been directed to issue notification in this regard,” he added.

