NSA detention of Khadoor Sahib MP-elect Amritpal Singh's aides extended by 3 months

Jupinderjit Singh

Chandigarh, June 19

The detention of eight associates of self-styled Khalistani activist and newly elected MP from Khadoor Sahib, Amritpal Singh, under the National Security Act (NSA) at Dibrugarh Jail, Assam has been extended by three months.

The detention period of these persons was schedule to end from June 18 to 24, as per the days of their arrest.

Meanwhile, there is no official confirmation about the extension in detention of Amritpal Singh and his aide Papalpreet Singh.

Amritpal’s three-month detention period ends on July 23 while Papalpreet’s ends on July 8.

Sukhchain Singh, uncle of Amritpal, said they have not received any orders regarding his release or extension.

Iman Singh Khera, advocate for Amritpal and others said that so far orders of extension of detention of eight persons have been received.

These were arrested first between March 17 and April 24, 2023 under the National Security Act. After the end of one year, the detention was extended by three months as per the rules.

It was speculated that Amritpal may be released after becoming Member of Parliament.

Both Punjab and the Centre government have to agree on the release based on the report of the security agencies.

The aides whose detention is extended include Daljit Singh Kalsi, Kulwant Singh Dhaliwal, Varinder Singh Johal, Gurmeet Singh Bukkanwala, Harjit Singh, Bhagwant Singh, Basant Singh and Gurinderpal Singh Aujla.

