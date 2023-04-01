Nudged by Supreme Court Collegium, Harpreet Singh Brar's appointment notified

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 31

The Centre has notified the appointment of senior advocate Harpreet Singh Brar as Additional Judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

This comes just over a week after the Supreme Court Collegium reiterated his name.

His name was initially recommended by the Collegium for elevation on July 25, 2022. But the appointment was kept in abeyance after the Department of Justice flagged certain issues. The Collegium reiterated Brar’s name after seeking fresh inputs. “After examining all aspects of the matter, the Collegium is of the view that Harpreet Singh Brar is fit and suitable for appointment as Judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court,” said the Collegium comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice KM Joseph.

The High Court has 65 judges against the sanctioned strength of 85.

