Op Eagle-II: Police frisk 11K persons, raid hotels

Chandigarh, January 21
Ahead of Republic Day celebrations, the Punjab Police on Saturday conducted a special operation “Operation Eagle-II” aimed at searching for criminal and anti-social elements and apprehending suspicious persons for verification from across the state.
The operation was conducted on directions of Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav in all 28 police districts with an aim to make Punjab a safe and secure state.
Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Law and Order Arpit Shukla said during the drive, the police teams frisked at least 11,939 suspicious persons, besides, conducting surprise checks at 895 hotels and sarais situated adjoining to bus stands and railway stations.
The cordon and search operation was carried out at vulnerable places, including railway stations and bus stands etc., from 11 am to 4 pm across the state. ADGP and Inspector General of Police (IGP) rank officers from the Punjab Police Headquarters were deputed in each police district to supervise the operation. — TNS
76 FIRs registered
ADGP (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla said police teams apprehended 91 persons after registering 76 FIRs against anti-social elements
