Pakistani suppliers, Punjab drug mafia use Rajasthan border to push in narcotics

Abohar, June 18

After the recovery of six kg heroin dropped through a drone in the early hours of Saturday in a field in the border village Chak 13 KK of Anoopgarh in Rajasthan, it surfaced that the Pakistani smugglers’ drone had infiltrated three km inside the Indian territory.

In Rajasthan, most of the incidents of heroin being dropped into India through drones were reported in Sriganganagar sector. Due to the nexus of Pakistani smugglers and the drug mafia of Punjab, this already sensitive border has become more sensitive.

Experts said that anti-drone technology is the only effective way to stop the infiltration of Pakistani smugglers’ drones into India. Rajasthan Director General of Police Utkal Ranjan Sahu has also advocated equipping the border with anti-drone technology to prevent drug smuggling.

It surfaced that those working for the drug mafia in Punjab lure local youth and make them work as peddlers.

Sriganganagar district police chief Gaurav Yadav said that the consignments of heroin continuously coming across the border have become a challenge for the police, BSF and intelligence agencies. The smugglers were using drones to deliver heroin. Anti-drone technology is the only effective solution to stop them. A suggestion to equip BSF with this technology has been sent to the police headquarters.

On March 11, six packets of heroin, dropped through a drone, were found in the field of one Kashmir Singh in border village Daulatpura. On his information, the BSF recovered 3.28 kg heroin.

On June 10, Rajasthan Police held Talwandi Sabo resident Gurkaran Singh, Dalbir Singh and Naresh Kumar Meghwal of Chak 75 NP of Raisinghnagar with 3 kg heroin. Next day, the police recovered 3 kg heroin from Dalbir’s wife Paramjit Kaur. The consignment was dropped by a drone a few days back.

On June 14-15, at midnight, villagers near Chak 44 PS village informed BSF that heroin was dropped through a drone. The smugglers in the car came to take delivery of heroin. When an attempt was made to stop them, the smugglers fired in the air and fled from the spot. Later 6 kg of heroin was found in a field.

