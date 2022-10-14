Pat on gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's back lands Moga cop in trouble

Tribune News Service

Kulwinder Sandhu

Moga, October 13

Senior Superintendent of Police Gulneet Singh Khurana today marked an inquiry into a viral video wherein Inspector Kikkar Singh, in-charge, Moga CIA staff, can be seen laughing with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi after patting the latter on his back.

The incident occurred on the premises of the Moga District Courts Complex yesterday. Bishnoi was brought on a transit remand from Ludhiana and was produced here.

The SSP while talking to The Tribune said, “Inquiry has been marked in this regard.”

Was moving in wrong direction Lawrence Bishnoi was heading in a wrong direction. I just patted his back and asked him to move towards the courtroom. —Inspector Kikkar Singh

Meanwhile, Inspector Kikkar claimed that Bishnoi was heading in a wrong direction and he just patted him on his back to move towards the courtroom.

In August, Bishnoi was in the custody of the Moga police for more than 10 days and was produced before the court by Inspector Kikkar on various occasions. Bishnoi remembered me and knew about the court room’s entry, thus he laughed, alleged Inspector Kikkar.

#lawrence bishnoi #Moga #punjab gangsters