Patwaris begin stir over ‘extra work’

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 1

On the first day of their indefinite strike today, revenue officials did not attend offices where they had been deputed for ‘additional’ responsibilities.

Revenue Patwar Union president Harvir Singh Dhindsa said, “We just did our work. Let the government comprehend the problems that a common man is facing and the extra burden that revenue officials are handling”.

Dhindsa said the strike was indefinite. “Punjab has 4,716 revenue circles but has only 1,523 patwaris. We have been given the charge of remaining 3,193 additional circles as well. Also a group of patwaris, given appointment letters in July 2022, was told by the Chief Minister that they would be paid the full salaries. Till date, they are being paid Rs 5,000 per month only,” he said.

‘Patwaris’ were found discharging their duties in connection with the ongoing flood relief exercise in most offices. The strike will witness a major impact in 3,193 revenue circles which do not have the required staff.

‘Patwaris’, who had earlier threatened a pen-down strike, appeared to soften their stand on Thursday, saying they would attend work in their own revenue circles, but not bear any additional responsibilities.

Employees have also indicated that they will move the Punjab and Haryana High Court against the state government’s decision to invoke the East Punjab Essential Services (Maintenance) Act (EPESMA).

The revenue officers had called for a strike following the registration of a corruption case against a patwari and a kanungo in Sangrur district a week ago. Patwaris claimed that the case had been registered without the approval of the Deputy Commissioner and Financial Commissioner.

At the same time, Deputy Commissioners had been asked to ensure that official work was not affected at the ground level for a common man.