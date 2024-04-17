Pawan Kumar Tinu, Jagdeep S Kaka Brar on AAP’s Punjab list

Tribune News Service

Sanjeev Singh Bariana

Chandigarh, April 16

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) today declared four more candidates for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. The BJP also picked three more nominees for the poll.

With the fresh lists of names, AAP has announced candidates for all 13 constituencies in Punjab. The Congress has so far named six candidates and SAD seven. The BJP tally stands at nine.

AAP Jagdeep S Kaka Brar Ferozepur Amansher Singh Kalsi Gurdaspur Ashok Parashar Pappi Ludhiana Pawan Kumar Tinu Jalandhar (SC) BJP Parampal Kaur Sidhu Bathinda Anita Som Parkash Hoshiarpur (SC) Manjit Singh Manna Mianwind Khadoor Sahib

The polling in Punjab is scheduled for June 1.

AAP nominated three sitting MLAs — Jagdeep Singh Kaka Brar from Ferozepur, Amansher Singh Kalsi from Gurdaspur and Ashok Parashar Pappi from Ludhiana. The party fielded former SAD MLA Pawan Kumar Tinu from the Jalandhar reserved constituency.

Brar represents the Muktsar Assembly seat in the Vidhan Sabha while Kalsi is a legislator from Batala. Pappi is an MLA from the Ludhiana Central Assembly constituency.

The BJP nominated former IAS officer Parampal Kaur Sidhu (Bathinda), social activist Anita Som Parkash (Hoshiarpur) and former SAD MLA Manjit Singh Manna Mianwind (Khadoor Sahib).

Parampal’s father-in-law Sikander Singh Maluka has represented the Akali Dal during his decades-old political career. Anita is wife of Som Parkash, who is the sitting MP from Hoshiarpur.

Mianwind is contesting his first Lok Sabha election. He had won the Khadoor Sahib Assembly seat on SAD ticket in 2002 and 2007. He joined the BJP in 2022.

