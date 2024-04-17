Pawan Kumar Tinu, Jagdeep S Kaka Brar on AAP’s Punjab list

Sanjeev Singh Bariana
Chandigarh, April 16
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) today declared four more candidates for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. The BJP also picked three more nominees for the poll.
With the fresh lists of names, AAP has announced candidates for all 13 constituencies in Punjab. The Congress has so far named six candidates and SAD seven. The BJP tally stands at nine.
AAP
Jagdeep S Kaka Brar Ferozepur
Amansher Singh Kalsi Gurdaspur
Ashok Parashar Pappi Ludhiana
Pawan Kumar Tinu Jalandhar (SC)
BJP
Parampal Kaur Sidhu Bathinda
Anita Som Parkash Hoshiarpur (SC)
Manjit Singh Manna Mianwind Khadoor Sahib
The polling in Punjab is scheduled for June 1.
AAP nominated three sitting MLAs — Jagdeep Singh Kaka Brar from Ferozepur, Amansher Singh Kalsi from Gurdaspur and Ashok Parashar Pappi from Ludhiana. The party fielded former SAD MLA Pawan Kumar Tinu from the Jalandhar reserved constituency.
Brar represents the Muktsar Assembly seat in the Vidhan Sabha while Kalsi is a legislator from Batala. Pappi is an MLA from the Ludhiana Central Assembly constituency.
The BJP nominated former IAS officer Parampal Kaur Sidhu (Bathinda), social activist Anita Som Parkash (Hoshiarpur) and former SAD MLA Manjit Singh Manna Mianwind (Khadoor Sahib).
Parampal’s father-in-law Sikander Singh Maluka has represented the Akali Dal during his decades-old political career. Anita is wife of Som Parkash, who is the sitting MP from Hoshiarpur.
Mianwind is contesting his first Lok Sabha election. He had won the Khadoor Sahib Assembly seat on SAD ticket in 2002 and 2007. He joined the BJP in 2022.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Three days before poll, top Naxalite among 29 killed in Bastar gunfight
3 security men hurt | AK-47, Insas among arms seized | Modi ...
‘Not off the hook’: Supreme Court to Patanjali founders
Baba Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna tender apologies
Supreme Court junks idea of physical counting of VVPAT slips
Says not practicable | Defers hearing till tomorrow — day be...
Pawan Kumar Tinu, Jagdeep S Kaka Brar on AAP’s Punjab list
Saffron party fields Parampal Kaur Sidhu, Som Parkash’s wife