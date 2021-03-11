PGI satellite centre in Sangrur to be fully operational by Jan: Mansukh Mandaviya

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, August 21

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr Mansukh Mandaviya today visited PGI satellite centre in Sangrur.

“The pace at which the work is being executed, including procurement of medical equipment, the centre will be fully operational by January 2023. It will provide a huge relief to the residents,” said Mandaviya.

“The Modi government stands resolute to further strengthening the healthcare infrastructure and research facilities at the institute to serve people better,” Mandaviya said in a tweet.

Pace of work rapid The pace at which the work is being executed, including procurement of medical equipment, the centre will be fully operational by January 2023. It will provide a huge relief to the residents. —Mansukh Mandaviya, Union minister

The PGI satellite centre located near Ghabdan village on Sangrur-Patiala Road had become a major political issue with the Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal staking claims over the project.

The authorities said 300-bed hospital would reduce patient load at PGI, Chandigarh. Spread over 25 acres of land, the project would come up at a cost of Rs 449 crore.

The phase 1 has been completed, which included a temporary OPD, guest house and a boundary wall. A total of 2,78,416 patients had been examined at the OPD since October 2016.

The Union Minister interacted with doctors, paramedics and patients. Informing about the “Covid Vaccination Amrit Mahotsav”, the Union Minister said over 13 crore beneficiaries had been vaccinated in the past one month.

Lauding healthcare workers for containing the pandemic, Mandaviya said India’s Covid management and vaccination drive (200 crore doses) has been appreciated globally.

He was also informed about the initiatives undertaken to promote generic medicines, which include over 8,500 Janaushadhi Kendras. He said more than 20 lakh people visit these kendras daily.

He said a Jan Aushadhi Kendra will also be opened in the satellite centre in Sangrur.

#mansukh mandaviya #PGI Chandigarh #Sangrur