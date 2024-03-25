Phase II of Hola Mohalla starts

Tribune News Service

Anandpur Sahib, March 24

After three days at Kiratpur Sahib, the second phase of Hola Mohalla festival started here today.

More than 20 lakh devotees from all over the country as well as abroad are likely to pay obeisance at local gurdwaras, including Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib till March 26 when the festival is scheduled to conclude with a ‘mohalla’ (procession) by Nihang Sikhs.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Anandpur Sahib #Hola Mohalla #Kiratpur Sahib