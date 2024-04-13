‘Plaint anonymous’: Transfer case of 3 excise officers shut

Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, April 12

Even as the political slugfest continues over the transfer of top officers in the Punjab Excise Department, these officers have got relief – at least for now — from the Election Commission of India.

Ferozepur DC shifting sought In another complaint filed before ECI, which has been forwarded to CEO, Punjab, for “necessary action in accordance with the Commission’s instructions,” transfer of Rajesh Dhiman, DC, Ferozepur, has been sought. It is alleged that he was involved in the guava orchard scam and enjoyed the patronage of AAP

The case seeking the transfer of three officers — Excise Commissioner Varun Roojam, Additional Commissioner Excise Naresh Dubey and Deputy Commissioner Excise Distilleries Udhaydeep Singh — has been closed and reply has been sent to Election Commission of India, citing rules that say no action can be taken if the complainant was anonymous.

Chief Electoral Officer Punjab, Sibin C, told The Tribune that he had sought a report on the complaint from the Personnel Department. “The Excise Department gave its reply to the Personnel Department and we have received their replies which say that being anonymous, the complaint should be filed as per instructions of the Punjab Government dated 3.5.1967. The reply has been sent to the Election Commission of India,” he said.

It is learnt that the Excise Department, in its reply, had also sought investigation by the cyber crime cell to know about the complainant. Only the email id of the complainant is mentioned in the complaint.

According to information available with The Tribune, a complaint was made to the Election Commission of India pointing out the posting of “tainted officers” in the Excise Commissionerate of Department of Excise and Taxation on March 25.

The complainant has not only alleged that Roojam and Dubey’s names figure in the “infamous liquor scam and the resultant Excise Policy of year 2022-23”, but also that the residences of these officers were searched and documents seized from them in August 2022.

The complaint, a copy of which is available with The Tribune, says that these officers have been repeatedly called for questioning in the ongoing investigation by both ED and CBI. The complaint also mentions that sanction has been sought by CBI/ ED many times for prosecution of these officers, which had been denied by AAP government.

“How can free and fair elections be held with these officers at the helm of affairs?” it says, specifying that they enjoy the “protection of AAP government”.

The complaint also details the involvement of Roojam in the guava orchard scam. A complaint being investigated by CBI against Naresh Dubey, regarding forcible closure of a distillery, is also specified.

It further points out that for the first time, a PCS officer, Udhaydeep Singh Sidhu, has been posted as Deputy Commissioner Excise, Distilleries and Patiala Zone. Charges of corruption, on behalf of the AAP government, have been levelled, pointing out the role of the officer in facilitating it.

