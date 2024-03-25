Police conducts searches at villages identified as peddling hotspots

Our Correspondent

Malerkotla, March 24

Tightening noose around criminals after identifying crime hotspots, upgrading infrastructure at police stations and persistent proactive measures have emerged as strategic steps of intensified crackdown against anti-social elements in view of Lok Sabha election in state’s youngest and smallest district.

The suspected drug peddlers and habitual offenders have been warned to leave the district or be ready to face stern action.

Warning was given following a wee hour crackdown on suspected hideouts of bad elements by cordoning four villages identified as hotspots of illegal activities, including drug trafficking and sheltering miscreants. SP (D) Vaibhav Sehgal, Malerkotla DSP Gurdev Singh and Amargarh DSP Surinder Pal Singh led the operation conducted at Bagrian, Chaunda, Bhoodan and Jhaner villages simultaneously on Sunday morning.

Though no seizures or formal arrests were declared by the police, some residents of these villages were rounded up.

Malerkotla SSP Simrat Kaur said the crackdown launched by her predecessor had been intensified further with intent to instil confidence among residents and scare anti-social elements so that they don’t disrupt peace and violate guidelines of Election Commission.

“Having tightened noose around suspected drug peddlers, gangsters and other antisocial elements we have warned them either to leave the district or be ready to face our action,” said SSP Simrat Kaur.

The SSP said proactive measures would be taken to curb criminals, including drug smugglers and gangsters by upgrading police stations and enhancing surveillance with intent to maintain peace in the district.

