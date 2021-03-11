Potash up Rs 600/50 kg, AAP criticises Centre

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 2

Accusing the BJP-led central government of deliberately destroying the agriculture sector with new financial burden every day, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has strongly condemned the increase in potash fertiliser price by Rs 600 per 50 kg. The fertiliser will now cost Rs 1,700 per 50 kg.

More financial burden Farmers will now have to shell out Rs 1,200 more (per quintal) on potash. Farmers are already grappling with high input cost and diesel prices. Saroop Singh Sidhu, BKU (Lakhowal)

AAP chief spokesperson Malwinder Singh Kang said the Narendra Modi government was putting the financial burden on the already indebted farmers by continuously increasing the prices of fertilisers and other agricultural commodities.

The AAP leader said to date the Modi government had not been able to formulate any concrete plan for the agriculture sector’s development. But they have been brazenly cutting the subsidies of this sector and adding to the financial woes of the farmers. As a result, the cost of crop cultivation had risen sharply and profits had declined.

Several AAP MLAs also took to social media to condemn the continuous increase in the prices of fertilisers. Jeevan Jyot Kaur, Amandeep Arora and Jagdeep Kamboj demanded immediate withdrawal of the price hike.

