Preneet shown black flags at Patran

Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

PATIALA, APRIL 7

BJP candidate from Patiala Preneet Kaur was shown black flags by activists of farmer unions during a BJP booth summit at Patran where she had gone to address party workers and supporters today.

Heavy police force was deployed as farm union members blocked roads and raised anti-BJP slogans while accusing the party of murdering farmers' interests.

Ahead of the MP’s visit to Patran, the farmer union members started gathering near a private marriage palace where she was to address party workers. The agitating members said hundreds of farmers had died during the agitation on the Delhi borders, but the government failed to fulfil the promises made by it.

“We will not allow BJP leaders to enter villages,” said farmers, owing allegiance to the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, and raised slogans against the BJP.

“In the coming days, our agitation across Punjab will only get bigger and preparations are already in full swing to hold rallies to highlight the anti-farmer stand of the Central Government,” they said.

Reacting to the agitation by the union members, the Patiala MP said, “In a democratic society, everyone has a right to protest and make their voices heard. Our farmers are Annadatas and me and my family, especially Captain Amarinder Singh, have always championed their rights and have stood up for them. As their elected representative, I have always tried to bring their demands to the notice of the government and will continue to do so in the future.”

Preneet expressed confidence that the people of Punjab were ready to play a bigger role in the victory of the BJP. She said, “The support that I am getting from across the spectrum just goes on to show the massive respect that the people have for the development-centric policies of the BJP and PM Narendra Modi.”

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP