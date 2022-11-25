Procurement staff in Punjab on strike over graft cases

Moga, November 24
Employees of state-owned foodgrain procurement agencies on Thursday went on a strike in all districts over their demand for the withdrawal of corruption cases registered against some officials by the Vigilance Bureau (VB) in the past few months. The protesters alleged that the VB was harassing employees of state procurement agencies.
The union president, Rajwant Singh Walia, said, “All employees of Punsup, Pungrain, Markfed and the Punjab State Warehousing Corporation have stopped work in all districts
from today.”
He warned that if the state government did not withdraw cases registered against officials of these agencies, they would intensify their stir across the state.
The work of all food agencies has almost come to a standstill in all districts due to the strike. The movement of foodgrains, distribution of wheat among people through the public distribution system and procurement of foodgrains has been affected by the strike.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court questions 'lightning speed' with which Centre appointed Arun Goel as EC
AG defends appointment mechanism, says wrong to suggest any ...
Punjabi-origin man who regrets moving to Canada, says school student stabbed my teenage son in the heart
Victim Mehakpreet Sethi hailed from Faridkot and had moved f...
Sachin Pilot traitor, can't be CM: Ashok Gehlot
Mudslinging won’t serve any purpose, says ex-Dy CM