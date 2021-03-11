Protesting patwaris end strike in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 9

Following the intervention of Punjab Revenue, Rehabilitation and Disaster Management Minister Bram Shanker Jimpa on Monday, the protesting patwaris have decided to end their strike across the state.The Cabinet Minister held a meeting with members of the Revenue Kanungo Association and the Revenue Patwar Union to listen to their demands.

The minister has assured them to address their genuine demands soon after which the Patwar Union immediately called off their strike in his presence at Circuit House in Patiala on Monday evening.

The Revenue Minister said on the directions of the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, he came here to hold a meeting with agitating employees to resolve their grievances. He also thanked the Patwar Union leaders for calling off the strike in larger public interest.He informed that the state government has accepted the demand of the union and the investigating officer in the vigilance case registered against patwari Didar Singh of Malerkotla district would be transferred. The minister further said that remaining genuine demands of patwaris would also be addressed soon by the government.

He further said that 1090 patwaris recruited by the SSS Board will be sent for training soon. Apart from this, alternative arrangements would be made to further smoothen the working of patwaris in the state, including hiring of retired patwaris, besides making permanent arrangements for the sitting of patwaris.