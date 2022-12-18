Punjab and Haryana High Court to rescue of Chintpurni Medical College students

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 17

Holding that Chintpurni Medical College students had been at the receiving end following disputes, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has ordered reimbursement of the dues they paid to colleges they were transferred to. The colleges, too, were directed to be paid the dues by the state of Punjab.

The ruling by Justice Sudhir Mittal came on a bunch of petitions against the Union of India and other respondents by the students through senior advocate ML Saggar with advocate Armaan Saggar, counsel Puneet Sharma and others. As the case came up for hearing, the counsel for the erstwhile Medical Council of India submitted that Rs 9.5 crore had been disbursed to the state on December 7.

Justice Mittal observed the claim in the petitions was for payment of the remaining dues of the petitioner-students from the money paid to the state by the erstwhile body in accordance with the minutes of meeting dated March 28, 2016. Directions were also sought for issuance of final degree and original certificates.

Justice Mittal asserted the dispute arose as the students had to be transferred to other medical colleges in the state following the refusal to grant renewal permission to the institution for academic year 2014-15. The colleges to which the students were transferred had demanded fee from them. Some paid, while others did not. Some students paid additional amount to Chintpurni Medical College for getting no objection certificate before their transfer. “On account of these disputes, the students have been at the receiving end as they have not received their final degrees and other original certificates,” he observed.

Justice Mittal also observed it had been recorded that the money deposited by the Chintpurni Medical College with the Medical Council of India would be made available to the State and all expenses would be defrayed there from.