Chandigarh, June 3
The Punjab Assembly Speaker has accepted the resignation of Sheetal Angural, who joined the BJP two months ago and resigned as an AAP legislator, an official said here on Monday.
Angural, who was Jalandhar West MLA, along with Sushil Rinku, who too had left the AAP, had tendered his resignation to the Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker on March 28, a day after joining the BJP.
Rinku is now the BJP candidate from the Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat.
Angural's resignation was accepted on May 30 by Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan and a notification was issued on May 31, said the official.
"It is notified that consequent upon the acceptance of resignation of Sheetal Angural, MLA, the seat of 34-Jalandhar West (SC) assembly constituency in the Punjab Legislative Assembly has fallen vacant with effect from May 30, 2024," said the notification.
Angural on Sunday had written to the Speaker urging him to allow him to withdraw his resignation from the state assembly.
In his letter to the speaker, Angural had written that he decided to withdraw his resignation as he did not want to put extra financial burden on the exchequer by holding the by-election in the Jalandhar West seat assembly constituency.
Punjab has 117-assembly segments. The Aam Aadmi Party had won 92 seats in the 2022 assembly polls.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha poll counting: Narendra Modi eyes record-equalling feat, Opposition hopes for rebound
While most experts have long seen the BJP-led NDA as the fav...
India created world record with 64.2 crore people voting in Lok Sabha polls: Election Commission
According to CEC, seizures of Rs 10,000 crore, including cas...
Sensex, Nifty log biggest single-day gain in 3 years as exit polls predict 3rd term for Modi govt
The 30-share BSE Sensex soars by 2,507.47 points or 3.39 per...
Punjab Assembly Speaker accepts AAP turncoat Sheetal Angural’s resignation
Angural, who was Jalandhar West MLA, had tendered his resign...
Delhi excise case: Over Rs 1,100 crore laundered, alleges ED in supplementary charge sheet filed against K Kavitha
According to the ED, out of Rs 1,100 crore, Kavitha was invo...