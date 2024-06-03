Punjab Assembly Speaker accepts AAP turncoat Sheetal Angural’s resignation

PTI

Chandigarh, June 3

The Punjab Assembly Speaker has accepted the resignation of Sheetal Angural, who joined the BJP two months ago and resigned as an AAP legislator, an official said here on Monday.

Angural, who was Jalandhar West MLA, along with Sushil Rinku, who too had left the AAP, had tendered his resignation to the Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker on March 28, a day after joining the BJP.

Rinku is now the BJP candidate from the Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat.

Angural's resignation was accepted on May 30 by Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan and a notification was issued on May 31, said the official.

"It is notified that consequent upon the acceptance of resignation of Sheetal Angural, MLA, the seat of 34-Jalandhar West (SC) assembly constituency in the Punjab Legislative Assembly has fallen vacant with effect from May 30, 2024," said the notification.

Angural on Sunday had written to the Speaker urging him to allow him to withdraw his resignation from the state assembly.

In his letter to the speaker, Angural had written that he decided to withdraw his resignation as he did not want to put extra financial burden on the exchequer by holding the by-election in the Jalandhar West seat assembly constituency.

Punjab has 117-assembly segments. The Aam Aadmi Party had won 92 seats in the 2022 assembly polls.

